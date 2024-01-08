Lily Gladstone's Historic Golden Globe Speech Sends Searches For Blackfeet Language Skyrocketing

On Sunday, January 7, Lily Gladstone made history by becoming the first Indigenous performer to win a Golden Globe for best actress for her role in "Killers of the Flower Moon." In one of the ceremony's most poignant moments, Gladstone accepted their award in the Blackfeet language. Then, they spoke in English: "I'm so grateful I could speak even a little bit of my language, which I'm not fluent enough in," though she credited her mother with "working tirelessly" to ensure someone taught her the language while growing up on a Blackfeet reservation in Montana.

Gladstone elaborated on why using their Native language on stage was such a vital moment for cinema, stating, "Native actors used to speak their lines in English and then the sound mixers would run them backward to accomplish Native language on camera. This is a historic win that doesn't belong to just me. This is for every little Rez kid, every little urban kid, every little Native kid out there who has a dream, who is seeing themselves represented in our stories, told by ourselves, in our own words, with tremendous allies and tremendous trust."

Later, Gladstone told reporters that she introduces herself to "significant" situations by speaking Blackfoot. Hours after, Gladstone's win proved the power that Hollywood has to raise awareness and representation. After Gladstone delivered her barnburner of a speech — which brought the in-person Golden Globes audience to their feet to celebrate the historic moment — people flocked to Google to learn more about the language they heard.