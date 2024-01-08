Joe Manganiello May Have Just Teased His Deathstroke Return In James Gunn's DCU

Due to the DC Extended Universe imploding, many storylines and characters never really got a fair chance in the cinematic franchise. That includes Joe Manganiello coming into his own as Deathstroke. He appears briefly in a post-credits scene for 2017's "Justice League" and a cameo in "Zack Snyder's Justice League." However, this is a far cry from Deathstroke getting his own solo movie or being an antagonist in Ben Affleck's "Batman" movie, neither of which ended up coming to fruition. But Manganiello's take on the supervillain may take a dip in the Lazarus Pit and rise again.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, @DCU_Updates shared a photo from Manganiello's Instagram Stories of a little Lego Deathstroke. It could simply be the actor having a bit of fun and showing off his love for the character, but many fans are taking this as a sly hint that he'll return. Some even have ideas of how it could manifest.

Many seem to think Manganiello's Deathstroke could play a role in the upcoming "Waller" series. Viola Davis is expected to continue playing Amanda Waller, a role she originated in the DCEU, in the new DCU, so there will be some crossover regardless. Manganiello probably had a few minutes of screen time as Deathstroke, so most general audiences may not even remember he played the role previously. And the actor may have an "in" to continue having "Slade Wilson" on his resume.