What Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Looks Like Today

If you're a child of the '90s, you're definitely familiar with a child star by the name of Macaulay Culkin. After appearing in movies like "Rocket Gibraltar" and "See You in the Morning" in the late 1980s, the young Culkin showed up in the beloved comedy "Uncle Buck," but he hit it big shortly thereafter when he snagged the lead role of Kevin McAllister in "Home Alone." From there, he became one of the most recognizable kid actors in Hollywood. However, after a few "Home Alone" sequels and the comedy "Richie Rich," he decided to retire from acting for a while.

So what has Macaulay Culkin been up to since he starred in the "Home Alone" films, and what does he look like today? Well, after shedding his image as a child star in risqué films like "Saved!" and "Party Monster," he did eventually return to acting — at least in a part-time capacity. Culkin also launched a company called Bunny Ears, which he still runs.

In addition, Culkin still dabbles in acting and appeared in Ryan Murphy's anthology series "American Horror Story: Double Feature." That said, perhaps the biggest moment of his career actually happened pretty recently.