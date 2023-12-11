What Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Looks Like Today
If you're a child of the '90s, you're definitely familiar with a child star by the name of Macaulay Culkin. After appearing in movies like "Rocket Gibraltar" and "See You in the Morning" in the late 1980s, the young Culkin showed up in the beloved comedy "Uncle Buck," but he hit it big shortly thereafter when he snagged the lead role of Kevin McAllister in "Home Alone." From there, he became one of the most recognizable kid actors in Hollywood. However, after a few "Home Alone" sequels and the comedy "Richie Rich," he decided to retire from acting for a while.
So what has Macaulay Culkin been up to since he starred in the "Home Alone" films, and what does he look like today? Well, after shedding his image as a child star in risqué films like "Saved!" and "Party Monster," he did eventually return to acting — at least in a part-time capacity. Culkin also launched a company called Bunny Ears, which he still runs.
In addition, Culkin still dabbles in acting and appeared in Ryan Murphy's anthology series "American Horror Story: Double Feature." That said, perhaps the biggest moment of his career actually happened pretty recently.
Macaulay Culkin is thriving these days, both personally and professionally
Flanked by his fiancée Brenda Song (with whom he starred in the 2019 film "Changeland"), their two children, and friends and co-stars like Catherine O'Hara and Natasha Lyonne, Macaulay Culkin received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after more than 40 years in the industry. On December 1, 2024, O'Hara and Lyonne gave speeches about their colleague, with O'Hara fondly remembering their time together working on the "Home Alone" films. "Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I'm so proud of you," O'Hara said to a visibly emotional Culkin, who couldn't help but laugh.
Things got even more emotional when Culkin got up to speak, thanking Song for the family they'd built together during their lengthy relationship. After thanking Lyonne, O'Hara, and others for their speeches, which he said would win him brownie points with his kids — and help remind them that their dad was a pretty cool kid once — he closed with a line from "Home Alone 2." "To wrap things up, and in the spirit of the holiday season, I just wanna say Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals," Culkin joked.
Being a child star isn't easy, and aging gracefully into adulthood might be the hardest task of all for anyone who gets famous at such a young age. To that end, it's heartwarming to see that Culkin is thriving, runs his own business, and picks up acting roles whenever he damn well feels like it.