Josh Hutcherson Reveals Whether Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Is Happening

2023's "Five Nights at Freddy's" had an incredible run at the box office, grossing $289 million worldwide. Considering how the video game series it's based on has various installments, a sequel seems likely, and the film's star, Josh Hutcherson, has shared what he knows about a prospective follow-up.

In the film, Hutcherson plays security guard Mike Schmidt, who battles murderous animatronics while protecting his little sister, Abby (Piper Rubio). When speaking with Variety, the actor said a sequel script is being worked on, but that's pretty much all he knows: "I know they're in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible."

He continued by saying the horror movie's success came as a shock. "I don't think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did. I'm dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I'm excited to see what they are doing next." Hutcherson's Mike survives the end of "Five Nights at Freddy's," so he could very well factor into the sequel, along with some more victims for Freddy Fazbear and his pals.