Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire's 'Baby Kong' Has A Name (With A Secret Meaning)

Aside from it being a film full of enormous characters, very little is known about the impending monster mash-up "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," even after watching its mayhem-filled teaser trailer. While some details have been revealed about Kong and Godzilla's new villain, Skar King, fans had to wait for a toy to reveal the name of the tiny titan primate who was shown in the teaser.

Dubbed "mini-Kong" by Bryan Tyree Henry's Bernie Hayes in the preview, toy packaging for the cute orange furball posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by @KaijuNewsOutlet, along with other toys from the film, shows that he's named Suko. While he might share a similar fur color to Skar King, Suko's product description (via Bleeding Cool) confirms that he's on Kong's side. "Don't let his size fool you," the character breakdown reads. "Suko is a scrappy fighter with raw, primal strength and a bad attitude who always has Kong's back."

The reason for this alliance, however, remains unknown. From what has been shown so far, Suko seems to belong to the group of apes ruled by Skar King, suggesting he eventually befriends Kong when our hero encounters them. However, a deeper look into the origins of Suko's name and his place in the history of "King Kong" films might indicate he has a bigger part in "The New Empire" than you might have anticipated.