Animated Series Batman: Caped Crusader Gets A Two-Season Order At Amazon Prime Video

"Batman: Caped Crusader" is a collaborative reunion of sorts between Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams, who previously worked together dating all the way back to TV's "Felicity" and on the big screen with 2008's "Cloverfield." The third executive producer on "Caped Crusader" is Bruce Timm, whose name is synonymous with "Batman: The Animated Series" from the '90s, and this new show is said to be in the same vein as that groundbreaking animated series. Comic book writer extraordinaire Ed Brubaker of "Scene of the Crime" fame is said to be on the show's writing team.

A joint statement released at the time of the series' announcement back in May 2021 from Abrams and Reeves said they were so excited to bring the character back to animation and explore new stories in Gotham City. They said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter), "The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman's noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world."

No release date has been provided for Amazon Prime's further adventures of the World's Greatest Detective.