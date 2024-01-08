What Happened To Vanessa Ferlito's Tammy Gregorio On NCIS: New Orleans?

"NCIS: New Orleans" may not be the best-known or longest-running "NCIS" title out there. Even so, with seven seasons and a cast of heavy hitters like Scott Bakula, Lucas Black, and CCH Pounder, the show shouldn't be taken lightly.

Like any "NCIS" show worth its salt, "New Orleans" can deliver a captivating season-ender. This definitely applies to the ending of Season 7, which also doubles as the series finale. "Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler" revolves around Supervisory Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride's (Bakula) wedding and the various unsavory situations that threaten to overshadow the event. Still, other members of the core team get their chance at a decent ending, as well. However, Vanessa Ferlito's "NCIS: New Orleans" character, Special Agent Tammy Gregorio, is a special case. She doesn't really get a huge moment of closure in the finale. Instead, it's obvious that she doesn't need one anymore. During her time on the show, Gregorio has gone from an uncomfortable, out-of-place addition to the unit to an irreplaceable team member who genuinely enjoys her time in New Orleans. Free of her baggage and dark secrets, Gregorio ends the show marching down the street with her friends and colleagues — enjoying herself and ready for the next challenge.

"For all of our characters, we wanted to see them grow and change and evolve — certainly with the team as their family, but also in finding their home and finding their roots in New Orleans," showrunner Christopher Silber told TV Insider. "For Tammy, when she arrived, she was someone who was thinking about finding her way out and unsure about the team and to be able to see her finally mark her own territory, own who she is and own what she wants to be, that was special for us."