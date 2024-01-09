Whatever Happened To Camp No Counselors After Shark Tank?

For many adults, summer camp is little more than a nostalgic memory from the days of their youth. However, one particular "Shark Tank" company dared to ask a bold question: why does camp have to be for kids? Thus, the idea for Camp No Counselors was born.

Featured on "Shark Tank" Season 7, Episode 28, Camp No Counselors was conceived by entrepreneur Adam Tichauer as an adult-focused getaway that allows participants to experience all the fun activities of a traditional children's sleepaway camp while also enjoying more mature benefits like open bars.

While this may sound like a novel concept to "Shark Tank" viewers, the business ended up having a rocky appearance on the show. But even though Camp No Counselors didn't quite find the success it was looking for while pitching the Sharks, that was far from the end of its story. Here's what happened on "Shark Tank," how things went for the business afterward, and whether it's still around today.