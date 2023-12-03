Ryan Gosling's Funniest Barbie Line Was Improvised, According To Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie just revealed that one of the funniest one-liners in "Barbie" was improvised by Ryan Gosling.

The line in question? It comes when Barbie (Robbie) returns to a much more macho take on Barbie Land and has to pretend she wants to be Ken's (Ryan Gosling) "long-term, long-distance, low commitment casual girlfriend" to trick him and the other Kens and restore order. As she approaches him in his "mojo dojo casa house" — which is simply her transformed Barbie dream house — she boosts his ego, at which point he excuses himself to celebrate just out of sight, shouting "Sublime!"

Not only did Robbie say Gosling made this line up on the spot, but she also said she had a very hard time filming this moment because she kept laughing. "It's tricky because watching it on screen is one thing, but being there for the scene was a different thing," Robbie told Rachel Smith of Entertainment Tonight. "The one that I always — It was one line that Ryan improvised on the day. When he yells out 'sublime.' I wasn't prepared for that, that wasn't in the script, and to this day, that makes me laugh."