Ryan Gosling's Funniest Barbie Line Was Improvised, According To Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie just revealed that one of the funniest one-liners in "Barbie" was improvised by Ryan Gosling.
The line in question? It comes when Barbie (Robbie) returns to a much more macho take on Barbie Land and has to pretend she wants to be Ken's (Ryan Gosling) "long-term, long-distance, low commitment casual girlfriend" to trick him and the other Kens and restore order. As she approaches him in his "mojo dojo casa house" — which is simply her transformed Barbie dream house — she boosts his ego, at which point he excuses himself to celebrate just out of sight, shouting "Sublime!"
Not only did Robbie say Gosling made this line up on the spot, but she also said she had a very hard time filming this moment because she kept laughing. "It's tricky because watching it on screen is one thing, but being there for the scene was a different thing," Robbie told Rachel Smith of Entertainment Tonight. "The one that I always — It was one line that Ryan improvised on the day. When he yells out 'sublime.' I wasn't prepared for that, that wasn't in the script, and to this day, that makes me laugh."
Ryan Gosling tried out several other lines for this pivotal Barbie scene
Anyone who's seen the "Barbie" blooper reel making the rounds on TikTok knows that while "sublime" ended up being the funniest take, Ryan Gosling cycled through a handful of options before settling on that particular word. In the video, Margot Robbie can be seen trying to hold in the smile while Gosling, tucked away in Ken's mojo dojo casa house, shouts, "My rainbow after the storm!" He then immediately throws in an alternative improv with "my pot of gold," yelled in the exact same exuberant tone.
"It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul," Gosling ecstatically shrieks in his next attempt, still obscured by his Western-style swinging doors and a tapestry of a horse. (Considering that Barbie and Ken's lips pointedly do not make contact at the beginning of the movie, this is especially funny.) The camera then pans to director Greta Gerwig — who co-wrote the film with her partner Noah Baumbach — watching the take, and Gosling's next improv sends her over the edge.
Once Gosling gives it his all and yells "her milkshake brings this boy to the yard," both Robbie and Gerwig completely lose it, with Robbie turning her back to the camera. Even Gosling can't keep a straight face; he tries to continue with another improv by simply saying "my dream," but you can quite clearly hear the laughter in his voice. Even so, he continues with "my divine girl" as everyone dissolves into giggles.
It's Barbie's movie — but does Ken steal the show?
Yes, on many levels, "Barbie" is about Barbie herself — it's not called "Ken," after all. Margot Robbie also worked tirelessly behind the scenes and in front of the camera to help create Greta Gerwig's bubblegum pink fantasy that includes references to Marcel Proust and ends in Barbie experiencing a true journey of self-actualization. Still, Ryan Gosling's intensely committed and utterly skillful performance as Ken can't be overlooked.
Barbie spends the film on an emotional rollercoaster, but honestly, so does Ken. When he heads to the real world alongside Barbie, Ken discovers something enticing: the patriarchy. In the real world, men acknowledge him with respect and a woman even asks him what time it is. (He doesn't have a watch and has no idea.) From there, Ken is off to the races, transforming Barbie Land into a macho paradise full of brewski beers and horse imagery. After the Barbies topple that flimsy patriarchy, though, Ken has to realize that he can and will exist without Barbie; he is, in fact, "kenough."
Thanks to this outstanding performance, it feels extremely possible that Gosling will earn his third Oscar nomination for the commitment he brought to the role of Ken. If this comes to pass, he'll deserve it for his delivery of the word "sublime" alone.