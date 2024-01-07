Why 'Everyone' Hates Twilight - Is It Justified?

For years, fans have tried to get to the bottom of the hatred against "Twilight." In a Reddit 2020 thread, an admirer of the franchise dove in. As u/ch00se-a_username wrote, "i recently read the ['Twilight'] books, [watched] the movies, etc. and i really love it! however, when i talked to one of my friends about it she went, 'oh, you're one of THOSE people.'" The poster further explained that they weren't quite sure what to make of their friend's comment and while there are some merits and things to like about "Twilight," they don't understand the outright hate.

The conundrum of liking "Twilight" is somewhat apparent within this very comment. Someone read and watched "Twilight" and liked it and then immediately got dunked on when they dared to admit it out loud. A few like-minded people in the comments agreed with the original poster, although one other Redditor, u/ephemeral20, brought up an argument from one of their teachers: "Also my English teacher senior year of High School said that ['Twilight'] is garbage [...] and that 'Twilight' essentially is a story about a teenage girl being unable to live without a guy. So much so, she'd resort to putting herself in dangerous situations. And that it teaches you, you need a guy in your life in order to be happy." As this Redditor points out, they couldn't come up with a valid rebuttal to that point.

While that argument isn't without merit, there's one important thing that hasn't yet been mentioned: good old-fashioned misogyny. As Lindsay Ellis and countless other critics have pointed out in regards to "Twilight," it's meant for teenage girls, and culture meant for teenage girls is nearly always looked at as inferior.