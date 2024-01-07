Game Of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Is Gushing Over This Netflix Animated Series
Since "Game of Thrones" first premiered on HBO back in 2011, author George R.R. Martin has become a well-known figure in the pop culture sphere. However, when he's not writing or working on some of his many projects, the author watches TV just like the rest of us. With that in mind, Martin gave us a peek into what's been keeping him busy in the streaming sphere when he announced three animated HBO series that are also set in the "A Song of Ice and Fire" universe but have yet to be greenlit. But before that, he opened up about his appreciation for the Netflix show "Blue Eye Samurai" and mentioned how excited he was to see more of it.
"Parris (McBride, Martin's wife) and I found one just last week: an animated series called BLUE EYE SAMURAI," the author wrote on his official site. "I hardly know where to start on this one. Once we started watching it, we could not stop. Binged the whole thing in three nights, and I am already hungry for the second season ... They are doing some amazing things with animation these days."
Martin even compared Blue Eye Samurai to his own work
George R.R. Martin also offered one of the greatest compliments that you can get from a widely respected writer. Not only did he commend "Blue Eye Samurai" on its own terms, but he also compared it to the things that many readers and viewers have come to appreciate about his writing.
"The story is terrific as well. Set in Japan during the Edo period," Martin explained. "It is violent, visceral, sexy (and more than a little kinky in spots), with amazing action sequences and a cast of well-developed characters, colorful and complex, and real ... Flawed heroes, villains who are more than cartoons (though they are cartoons, being drawn, after all). It reminded me of some books I read... what was the title of that series, now? Something about a song."
Of course, for fans who have seen both shows, it's pretty easy to see the correlations that Martin is drawing between "Game of Thrones" and "Blue Eye Samurai. However, for those fans of the former show who are thinking of taking the plunge based on the author's recommendation, we can offer a few examples.
How is Blue Eye Samurai like Game of Thrones?
When looking for the shared DNA that George R.R. Martin is suggesting between "Game of Thrones" and "Blue Eye Samurai," we need look no further than the ruthless central protagonist. Mizu (Maya Erskine) sometimes appears to be as bad as the people she's fighting against, ignoring pleas for help from civilians, betraying a dear friend at one point, and being as consumed by revenge as someone like Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). Meanwhile, even series antagonists like Taigen (Darren Barnet) have layers that are slowly unspooled throughout the show's first season.
As Martin mentioned, there is also a lot of nudity and sexuality in "Blue Eye Samurai." This is because the story prominently features a brothel, which is the place where the Shogun princess, Akemi (Brenda Song), hides while she is trying to escape an arranged marriage. Of course, the series is also incredibly violent, an aspect that a show like "Game of Thrones" is widely known for.
Furthermore, there's good news for fans who have already watched or who are thinking of investing in the series. That's right, "Blue Eye Samurai" has been confirmed to receive a second season. This will no doubt come as a relief to the show's many viewers, as the enthusiastic response from critics and fans would make it an absolute shame if it didn't get another chance to shine.