Game Of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Is Gushing Over This Netflix Animated Series

Since "Game of Thrones" first premiered on HBO back in 2011, author George R.R. Martin has become a well-known figure in the pop culture sphere. However, when he's not writing or working on some of his many projects, the author watches TV just like the rest of us. With that in mind, Martin gave us a peek into what's been keeping him busy in the streaming sphere when he announced three animated HBO series that are also set in the "A Song of Ice and Fire" universe but have yet to be greenlit. But before that, he opened up about his appreciation for the Netflix show "Blue Eye Samurai" and mentioned how excited he was to see more of it.

"Parris (McBride, Martin's wife) and I found one just last week: an animated series called BLUE EYE SAMURAI," the author wrote on his official site. "I hardly know where to start on this one. Once we started watching it, we could not stop. Binged the whole thing in three nights, and I am already hungry for the second season ... They are doing some amazing things with animation these days."