George R. R. Martin Confirms 3 Animated Game Of Thrones Series - Here's What We Know
There was once a time when you couldn't turn a corner without hearing someone talking about the latest events on "Game of Thrones." A series filled with jaw-dropping plot twists and character deaths, the show's legacy has managed to survive its divisive series finale through the prequel series, "House of the Dragon."
While there were once far more spin-offs in development than just the one we got, after the Warner Discovery merger, it looked like many of them might end up in development hell or, worse yet, canceled. That's why it's no doubt great news for George R.R. Martin fans to hear from the author himself on his official website that there are three animated spin-offs of "Game of Thrones" in the works.
"As it happens, HBO and I have our own animated projects set in the world of A SONG OF ICE & FIRE," the writer explained. "None of them have been greenlit yet, but I think we are getting close to taking the next step with a couple of them. When this last round of development started a few years back, we had four ideas for animated shows with some great talents attached," Martin went on. "Writers rooms and summits, outline and scripts followed in due course... but, alas, two of the original projects were subsequently shelved."
Two of the projects remain a mystery but we know the third
The "Game of Thrones" author went on to say that there is another project that is being moved over to the realm of animation. "Nine Voyages," a series that is purported to follow the travels of Corlys Velarion (Steve Toussaint) of "House of the Dragon" on his travels from Westeros to Essos and back, is set to be presented in the animation format.
What the other two projects are is still a mystery, as there have been plenty of "Game of Thrones" spin-off ideas floated over the years, and only one has come to fruition. Some options include "Snow," which is meant to follow Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) after the events of the flagship series, and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," which focuses on the adventures of Dunk and Egg.
Other choices could be the "Golden Empire" series, a story that would take viewers to the legendary Eastern land of Yi Ti, or "Ten Thousand Ships," a series that is set 1,000 years before the events of "Game of Thrones" and would focus on the warrior Nymeria. Fans may recall that Nymeria was the namesake for Arya Stark's (Maisie Williams) dire wolf.
George R.R. Martin doesn't ever like to think of projects as dead
Though it was grim tidings indeed when the author assessed the "Game of Thrones" situation following the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, it looks like George R.R. Martin is happy to play the long game. Naturally, this is pretty fitting for the author, who has famously taken over a decade to produce the sequel to the 2011 "A Song of Ice and Fire" book, "A Dance with Dragons."
"Those of you who have read my reports in years past may recall that I prefer to say 'shelved' rather than 'killed,'" Martin explained. "As nothing is ever dead for good in Hollywood, and a project put on the shelf one year can be taken off the shelf a few years later," he went on. "I still have hopes of presenting the stories that we shelved in another form, perhaps as graphic novels," the author teased.
While this statement makes it sound like a few of the planned "Game of Thrones" spin-offs may not be coming to the small screen, after all, big fans of Martin's dark fantasy series will likely just be happy to hear that they might still come to fruition in some form.