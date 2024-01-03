George R. R. Martin Confirms 3 Animated Game Of Thrones Series - Here's What We Know

There was once a time when you couldn't turn a corner without hearing someone talking about the latest events on "Game of Thrones." A series filled with jaw-dropping plot twists and character deaths, the show's legacy has managed to survive its divisive series finale through the prequel series, "House of the Dragon."

While there were once far more spin-offs in development than just the one we got, after the Warner Discovery merger, it looked like many of them might end up in development hell or, worse yet, canceled. That's why it's no doubt great news for George R.R. Martin fans to hear from the author himself on his official website that there are three animated spin-offs of "Game of Thrones" in the works.

"As it happens, HBO and I have our own animated projects set in the world of A SONG OF ICE & FIRE," the writer explained. "None of them have been greenlit yet, but I think we are getting close to taking the next step with a couple of them. When this last round of development started a few years back, we had four ideas for animated shows with some great talents attached," Martin went on. "Writers rooms and summits, outline and scripts followed in due course... but, alas, two of the original projects were subsequently shelved."