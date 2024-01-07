Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Teaser Trailer, Studio, Possible Plotlines, And More Details
Season 2 of "Jujutsu Kaisen" was about as loaded as a season of anime can be. Not only did the first arc dig into some of the show's established characters and what motivates them, but the second arc, the legendary Shibuya Incident, changed the series' world in ways that can never be walked back.
With the existence of cursed spirits now having been formally announced to the world and more of them on the rampage than ever, "Jujutsu Kaisen" has never felt more dangerous. If the Season 2 finale and the episodes leading up to it showed anything it's that no one in this show is safe anymore. Not the main characters, and certainly not civilians, regardless of how young they may be.
Unfortunately, what comes with the end of any great season of anime is the long wait for the next, and speculation on what might happen when the series resumes. While "Jujustu Kaisen" fans can jump into the manga if they need to see what's going to happen in Season 3, the anticipation for the next chapter in the exciting seinen show will remain palpable for non-manga readers. With that said, let's run down what we know about Season 3 so far.
Is there a release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?
Anime fans probably won't be too surprised to hear that there is no available release date for "Jujutsu Kaisen" Season 3 right now. This is because anime seasons can sometimes be five years in the making (we're looking at you, "Goblin Slayer"), and as such, it can be very difficult to predict precisely when the next part of a story might finally be on the way.
In a way, the wait between the first two seasons of "Jujutsu Kaisen" wasn't quite that long. On the surface, three years between seasons may be quite a while for most viewers. But keep in mind that the prequel movie, "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," was released in the interim, and with a runtime of 105 minutes, it's the equivalent of roughly four or five episodes.
Without another movie project on the way, then, it's reasonable to estimate that Season 3 of the action-horror series may take closer to two years to complete. This would have "Jujutsu Kaisen" returning in the summer of 2025. However, when animation studio MAPPA's notoriously busy slate of popular shows is factored in, it's hard to pinpoint exactly when the next season will arrive.
What will Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen be about?
While the Season 2 finale of "Jujutsu Kaisen" saw Yuta Okkatsu (Megumi Ogata/Kayleigh McKee) swearing vengeance on Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki/Adam McArthur) and promising to execute him, it looks like everyone is going to have bigger fish to fry when Season 3 comes around. Kenjaku (Takahiro Sakurai/Lex Lang) has concluded that he can only accomplish what's within his power through careful planning. Thus, he decides to create total chaos by releasing hundreds of cursed spirits and jujutsu sorcerers into Japan.
This is the set-up for The Culling Game arc, which sees every sorcerer in the country forced to fight each other to the death in a country-wide battle royale. Those who have cursed energy or curse techniques can either opt in or decide not to participate, though the latter choice means they'll have their technique removed and die as a result. That means the only choice most participants have is to kill or die, marking the event as an especially brutal development for the series. Since the participants can add rules themselves as they play, so long as they don't conflict with the original ones, The Culling Game constantly evolves throughout the arc.
Who will be starring in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?
Though not all of the surviving cast members will be a part of the games, fans can expect popular "Jujutsu Kaisen" characters like Panda (Tomokazu Seki/Matthew David Rudd), Megumi (Yuma Ochida/Robbie Daymond), Momo (Rie Kugimiya/Tara Jayne Sands), Kasumi (Chinatsu Akasaki/Allegra Clark), and Maki (Mikako Komatsu/Clark) to participate, on top of the other players already mentioned like Yuta, Yuji, and Kenjaku. Furthermore, considering how many characters bit the dust during the Shibuya Incident, it's safe to say that no one's death is off the table at this point in the series.
Choso (Daisuke Namikawa/Ray Chase) is also set to be part of the arc after learning that he's Yuji's brother and also switching sides. Of course, don't expect to see Nobara Kugisaki (Asami Seto/Anne Yatco), Kento Nanami (Kenjiro Tsuda/David Vincent), Kokichi Muta/Mechamaru (Yoshitsugi Matsuoka/Keith Silverstein), as these jujutsu sorcerers all died during Season 2. Ditto for villains like Mahito (Nobunaga Shimizaki/Lucien Dodge), Jogo (Shigeru Chiba/Michael Sorich), Hanami (Atsuko Tanaka/Marie Westbrook), and Dagon (Kenta Miyake).
Is there a trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?
Though there is a brief teaser trailer for "Jujutsu Kaisen" Season 3, it doesn't show off much. Since it's only about 20 seconds long and is mainly comprised of shots that readers of the manga might recognize, there's not a whole lot for anime-only viewers to pick apart from it. Also, since the trailer is only in Japanese and features no subtitles, it's even tougher to figure out what the upcoming season will bring.
Luckily, since we already know what the next arc is about, we don't really need to understand the teaser's dialogue. As for what we do see, the trailer starts by overlooking the Shibuya Incident before showing one of the closed-off areas where The Culling Game will take place.
From there, we see motion comic-style manga shots of Megumi, Kenjaku, Choso (Daisuke Namikawa/Ray Chase), Yuta, and Yuji. This again confirms that, at the very least, these five characters will be a part of the upcoming arc. While it may be a little disappointing as far as trailers go, it is still early. As time passes, we can expect a more substantial trailer to drop that will give us a real look at what Season 3 of "Jujutsu Kaisen" is packing.
Which studio will be making Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?
MAPPA is currently continuing to work on Season 3 of "Jujutsu Kaisen," which should thrill fans of the anime. For years, the studio has been producing some of the highest-quality animation in the world. This level of care, of course, has been evident throughout the course of the seinen series, as the high-stakes action of the Shibuya Incident clearly demonstrates.
If the name MAPPA sounds familiar, it's likely because the company has released several other popular series. The studio took on the audacious task of animating Season 4 of "Attack on Titan," arguably one of the greatest marvels in anime history. Their impressive resume also includes Season 1 of "Chainsaw Man," Season 2 of "Vinland Saga," "Hell's Paradise," and "The God of High School," just to name a few.
Unfortunately, this massive slate of projects means that the release of "Jujutsu Kaisen" Season 3 may be a bit further down the road. Still, considering the obvious popularity of the series, it's pretty safe to assume that the studio is making "Jujutsu Kaisen" a high priority, especially after the success of Season 2. As for who will be directing Season 3, there's no confirmation on that, but Shōta Goshozono directed Season 2, and based on the strong response to the Shibuya Incident, it's certainly possible that he could return to oversee the show's 3rd season.
Where can you watch the rest of Jujutsu Kaisen?
Fans who may be intrigued by the concept of the upcoming arc will be happy to know that all it takes is one subscription to get caught up on the series. Season 1, "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," and Season 2 can all be streamed by viewers with a Crunchyroll subscription, and this is the order in which new fans should watch them.
Coming in at 47 episodes and one movie, "Jujutsu Kaisen" can be watched from start to finish in about 18 hours. Compared to the 1,000-plus episode counts of shows like "One Piece" and "Naruto," this is a fairly reasonable endeavor. At the least, it's not a series that may force one to quit their job and shun their loved ones while getting caught up on it.
Viewers can stream the first season of the series for free on Crunchyroll by signing up for the basic ad-supported tier. The lowest ad-free tier is available for $7.99 for those who want to watch without commercials. The good news, though, is even the lowest paid tier offers access to all the shows and manga in the streamer's library.
That's everything we know so far about "Jujutsu Kaisen" Season 3. As for who will be left standing when the deadly game is finished, we'll have to wait until the third season drops to find out.