Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Teaser Trailer, Studio, Possible Plotlines, And More Details

Season 2 of "Jujutsu Kaisen" was about as loaded as a season of anime can be. Not only did the first arc dig into some of the show's established characters and what motivates them, but the second arc, the legendary Shibuya Incident, changed the series' world in ways that can never be walked back.

With the existence of cursed spirits now having been formally announced to the world and more of them on the rampage than ever, "Jujutsu Kaisen" has never felt more dangerous. If the Season 2 finale and the episodes leading up to it showed anything it's that no one in this show is safe anymore. Not the main characters, and certainly not civilians, regardless of how young they may be.

Unfortunately, what comes with the end of any great season of anime is the long wait for the next, and speculation on what might happen when the series resumes. While "Jujustu Kaisen" fans can jump into the manga if they need to see what's going to happen in Season 3, the anticipation for the next chapter in the exciting seinen show will remain palpable for non-manga readers. With that said, let's run down what we know about Season 3 so far.