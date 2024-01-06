Yellowstone: The Two Characters With The Highest Kill Count On The Series

A show like "Yellowstone" clearly shows the mechanics of the carrot and stick equation. While many of the show's players are happy to buy, bribe, or promise their way into a position of power or leverage, there is always the threat of the other, less pleasant option. Though there are a few exceptions, almost everyone in this series is capable of violence, and that often makes scenes feel like a powder keg that could go off at any minute.

Still, even in a show that's this tense with violence and strife, there are some characters whose bad sides you especially don't want to get on. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is an old west-style take-no-prisoners type, and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) never met a face she didn't want to punch. All the same, it's Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), who will be most likely to put you in the ground if it comes to it.

These are easily the two characters with the highest kill counts on "Yellowstone," or at least they are based on the events that we've seen and heard about in the series. However, despite their personalities and kill counts, there's an interesting dichotomy between the two most violent characters in Taylor Sheridan's neo-noir, and it juxtaposes them in a way that shows both their core values and how they see the world.