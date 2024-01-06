Why Netflix's 'Most F****d Up Documentary' Makes Viewers Feel Sick And Horrified

In an interview with Variety, director Liza Williams opened up about making "Hell Camp," which certainly couldn't have been an easy task for her or the people who graciously spoke to her about their horrifying experiences. Certainly, Steve Cartisano and the people who worked with him are the problem, and many social media users agreed, including X users @VioletsPlanet and @metaloperalypse, the latter of whom called out Challenger field director Lance "Horsehead" Jaggar for his lack of remorse over the camp's actions. However, Williams believes the saddest part of this entire tale is that parents simply didn't understand how to handle their children as they went through a difficult time.

"When we started making it, I thought it was going to be a film about really badly behaved teenagers," the director admitted. "Sometimes that is the case and parents were really tearing their hair out and didn't know what to do about their child that was putting themselves in danger ... The communication had broken down and I think that's really sad ... That was really hard to hear — that they were having a really tough time and then they were put in a situation which obviously made things 10 times worse."

Williams thinks that the central message of this documentary is relevant to parents experiencing difficult times with their children. Beyond that, she hopes that parents would try and connect with their kids before turning to any sort of camp like the ones Cartisano ran.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse or has been a victim of sexual assault, contact the relevant resources below.