Paris Hilton's Memoir Is Getting A TV Adaptation By A24 - That's Hot

If you only know Paris Hilton as the vapid girl asking what Wal-Mart is or saying, "That's hot," well ... you need to sit down. Famously a part of the Hilton family of hoteliers, Hilton broke onto the scene as a socialite known as being "famous for being famous." But in recent years, Hilton has released two documentaries about herself — 2008's "Paris, Not France" and 2020's "This is Paris" — and appeared in the 2018 documentary "The American Meme."

Of the footage we've seen so far about her life, "This is Paris" was definitely the most revealing insight into her experiences as someone growing up around immense wealth. Hilton's YouTube documentary got into the previously undisclosed and darker details about her childhood– facing abuse at boarding schools for troubled teenagers and her isolation as a notable figure.

Thankfully, Hilton has chronicled some of her happier life developments on shows like "Cooking with Paris" and "Paris in Love." In 2023, Hilton welcomed her first child with her husband Carter Reum. Hilton's time in the spotlight has definitely had its ups and downs, which seemingly sets up the upcoming series to be full of juicy and emotional material. Above all, this news will hopefully help people realize one important fact: Hilton's song "Stars Are Blind" is a bona-fide bop. If we're lucky, maybe it'll make an appearance in her series as an end-credits banger.