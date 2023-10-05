Paris Hilton's Memoir Is Getting A TV Adaptation By A24 - That's Hot
A24 is officially making a television series based on socialite-turned-DJ Paris Hilton's memoir, according to A24's TV Team.
Few facts are currently known about the project, but here's what we know so far: the notable independent studio is adapting "Paris: The Memoir." Famous siblings Dakota and Elle Fanning are involved with the series as executive producers. Whether or not the sisters will star in the upcoming television show remains to be seen; however, the sisters' production company, Lewellen Pictures, which they co-founded in 2020, will produce alongside A24 and Hilton's company, 11:11 Media. Until its cancellation, Lewellen Pictures produced the critically acclaimed Hulu original series "The Great," in which Elle Fanning plays Catherine the Great.
What we can expect from the series is still a big question mark, but there's no denying that Hilton's life — both in and out of the spotlight — has been extremely dramatic throughout several decades. Hilton's deep involvement in the series indicates that her story will be told in exactly the way she wants.
Paris Hilton has reinvented herself several times over
If you only know Paris Hilton as the vapid girl asking what Wal-Mart is or saying, "That's hot," well ... you need to sit down. Famously a part of the Hilton family of hoteliers, Hilton broke onto the scene as a socialite known as being "famous for being famous." But in recent years, Hilton has released two documentaries about herself — 2008's "Paris, Not France" and 2020's "This is Paris" — and appeared in the 2018 documentary "The American Meme."
Of the footage we've seen so far about her life, "This is Paris" was definitely the most revealing insight into her experiences as someone growing up around immense wealth. Hilton's YouTube documentary got into the previously undisclosed and darker details about her childhood– facing abuse at boarding schools for troubled teenagers and her isolation as a notable figure.
Thankfully, Hilton has chronicled some of her happier life developments on shows like "Cooking with Paris" and "Paris in Love." In 2023, Hilton welcomed her first child with her husband Carter Reum. Hilton's time in the spotlight has definitely had its ups and downs, which seemingly sets up the upcoming series to be full of juicy and emotional material. Above all, this news will hopefully help people realize one important fact: Hilton's song "Stars Are Blind" is a bona-fide bop. If we're lucky, maybe it'll make an appearance in her series as an end-credits banger.
A24 has produced a ton of popular TV shows as well as huge movies
A24 might be most well-known for its award-winning movies, like the 2023 best picture Oscar winner "Everything Everywhere All at Once," but it has also produced many well-known television shows. The studio has worked with Netflix on shows like the critically adored "Beef" and Michelle Buteau's comedy "Survival of the Thickest," and it teamed up with Hulu for the 3rd season of the streamer's original series "Ramy." Showtime has also been a frequent partner with shows like "Dreaming While Black," Season 2 of the talk show "Ziwe," and the upcoming Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie series "The Curse," which stars Emma Stone alongside Fielder.
Clearly, the tone of these shows is all over the place (in the best way), and there's no telling just yet what the studio's approach will be — though Paris Hilton has been extremely open as of late about the abuse she experienced at boarding school. In "This is Paris," she even teams up with other survivors of the school to speak out ... so it definitely seems like that experience will be a part of the story as it builds to the better moments of the star's life. In any case, Hilton has the reins, which means the story will really represent her highest highs and lowest lows.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.