Whatever Happened To InstaFire After Shark Tank?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The waters of the "Shark Tank" got heated like never before thanks to InstaFire. The company sells a line of products such as volcanic rock, wood pellets, stoves, and more that allow users to start fires with ease in any location. Its items are perfect for outdoor lovers and similarly come in handy for emergency scenarios, allowing buyers to cook and stay warm under an array of conditions.

Co-founder Konel Banner was inspired to create InstaFire after a disastrous incident experienced by his family. Following the collapse of an over 300-foot Idaho dam in the summer of 1976, members of his family went missing for a week. While they were found safe and sound, it got Banner wondering what would have happened had they not been able to secure food or warmth in time, sparking his interest in survival techniques.

According to the InstaFire website, in 2007, Banner witnessed a mountain man lighting a fire on a rock while attending a wilderness retreat. Curious as to how he made it happen, Banner and his close friend and business partner Frank Weston set forth to find a quick and easy fire starter. The duo estimates it took upwards of 100,000 tries to figure out the secret, which ultimately ended up being the cornerstone of their business InstaFire. But they only got one try to convince the sharks to invest in their company.