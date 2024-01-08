Awful Product Placements That Ruined Great Scenes

Product placements are an interesting aspect of filmmaking and television. On the one hand, it's one of the ways the studios generate revenue, so it makes sense from a financial perspective. On the other hand, it helps make a scene seem natural if the characters and locations are relevant to our own lives — if someone sips from a coffee cup in the U.S., odds are that it will have a Starbucks label.

Still, there are product placements in movies and television that do the opposite — seeing them takes the viewer out of the experience, often ruining the scene. This happens relatively often, and while movies like "Wayne's World 2" poke fun at the practice, most attempt to keep their product placement on the edge. Putting something in the scene without making it a distraction is essential, but filmmakers don't get it right every time.

Every so often, however, a scene involves a product placement that's too obvious. This can happen when the episode or movie's flow is utterly interrupted, removing the audience from the narrative. Some instances are worse than others, but they all stand out, and each of these scenes involves a product placement that had the opposite intended effect.