Echo First Reactions Tease Marvel's 'Gritty' And 'Mature' Return To TV

2023 has been a bit of a mixed bag for Marvel Studios. There were definitely some high points, like "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Loki" Season 2, but the studio had some noteworthy misfires, including "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Secret Invasion." The once infallible entertainment powerhouse needs to right the ship, and it sounds like the next Marvel offering — "Echo" — will do just that.

The entire "Echo" season will debut on Disney+ and Hulu simultaneously on January 10, 2024, but a lucky few have already seen some of the new series. And they're singing its praises on social media. The consensus appears to be that the series is a return to form for grittier superhero fare, with Tom Percival of The Digital Fix writing on X, "I think fans of Netflix's Daredevil are going to love it. It's like Marvel remembered it can be violent and dark. Alaqua Cox is amazing! Although I don't love all the creative decisions though." There's no word on what those creative decisions are, but overall, it's solid praise.

Alaqua Cox, who plays Maya Lopez, aka Echo, gets to shine with so much emphasis placed on her backstory. As podcaster Tyrell Charles puts it, "A grounded, character-driven story with hints of bigger things to come. The strong focus on Maya's indigenous heritage & personal history intrigues me; and while some quiet moments slow the pacing; when the action scenes come, they are indeed brutal." By the sound of it, "Echo" may be the change-up the Marvel Cinematic Universe has desperately needed all year.