Disney+ Changed Echo's Powers And Marvel Fans Are Furious

After making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut on "Hawkeye," Echo (Alaqua Cox) is set to bask in a franchise spotlight all her own. "Echo" is on its way to streaming, and it appears some big changes are coming for the title character. According to director Sydney Freeland, her powers will deviate from those of her Marvel Comics counterpart. "Her power in the comic books is that she can copy anything, any movement, any whatever. It's kind of lame. I will say, that is not her power," Freeland shared during an "Echo" press event (via Variety).

While this decision was likely made in good faith, Marvel fans don't seem too happy about the creative call. Folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, have commented on Freeland's quote to express their frustration over the lack of comic accuracy. "good for them or whatever but im not interested in supporting projects that actively dislike their source material, clown behavior," commented @LanternJS. @JaysMoh felt this revelation harmed the goodwill the first hard-hitting "Echo" trailer generated, while @KamiAnimess posted their belief that the "Echo" team should take notes from Netflix's live-action "One Piece," which wears its love for the source material on its sleeve.

Meanwhile, other X users are worried that this move with Echo's character could signal the eventual widespread return of a frustrating Marvel comic book adaptation trend.