Who Is The Band In The iPhone 15 Commercial? The Real Answer May Disappoint You

Apple's laugh-out-loud commercial for the iPhone 15's portrait mode feels like it's ripped directly from a sitcom, showing a bickering band trying to figure out what their next album cover should be. In the lengthy ad, a bandmate is playing the guitar while another is on their iPhone, playing around with the device's portrait mode feature. The bandmate on their phone specifically wants to focus on themselves in the photo, putting the other two bandmates out of focus. And as great as the photo looks, the other members of the band aren't having it, which leads to a hilarious back-and-forth between the trio.

While their chemistry and banter are infectious and feel way too rooted in reality to ignore, the band from the iPhone 15 commercial isn't real. The entire commercial is composed of actors. The lead singer is played by Chloé Wepper, who has appeared in a number of Hollywood and other commercial projects.

Audiences shouldn't feel wrong for assuming that the iPhone 15 commercial features a real band. After all, Apple has a notable history of highlighting various artists and talents in their commercials. Apple's immensely popular "Shot on iPhone" campaign has highlighted how heavyweight artists like Olivia Rodrigo are using the smart device for their music videos. When it came time to boost Apple Music's clout in the streaming space, the Tim Cook-led company debuted commercials featuring Drake and Taylor Swift to promote the streaming service. The company even recently tied down "Wonka" actor Timothée Chalamet for a campaign to promote its Apple TV+ service.