Unfilmed Scenes That Completely Change Movies

One of the most memorable moments of J.J. Abrams' 2009 reboot of "Star Trek" is Chris Pine's Kirk meeting Leonard Nimoy's Spock on Delta Vega. However, Nimoy wasn't supposed to be the only original cast member to appear, as William Shatner was also meant to reprise his role as Kirk. As described by the film's co-writer Roberto Orci during a writer's roundtable discussion for The Hollywood Reporter, they began the production process intending to feature Shatner.

"We wrote a scene for William Shatner at the end of the movie where Spock, played by Leonard, gives his young self, played by Zach Quinto, something he'd kept with him," said Orci. "It was basically a recording of Kirk singing "Happy Birthday" to him for the last time before he went off to die in 'Star Trek VI.'" While it might seem like a standard cameo on paper, it could've had a huge emotional impact on fans. Not only would this cameo further acknowledge the timeline of Nimoy's Spock, but it would've also highlighted Kirk and Spock's powerful friendship.

Sadly — according to Orci — Abrams scrapped the interaction before they started shooting since he believed it leaned too much into fan pandering. Still, fans likely would've gone nuts for it and many Trekkies will now be left wondering what could've been.