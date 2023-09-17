Star Trek: Why William Shatner & Nichelle Nichols Weren't In J.J. Abrams' Reboot

After a seven-year absence on the big screen following the release of "Star Trek: Nemesis" in 2002, the franchise returned to the feature film world in a big way with the release of "Star Trek" in 2009, director J.J. Abrams' reboot of the story featuring the original characters from the classic 1966 NBC-TV series.

The point of Abrams' film was to reintroduce the Enterprise's classic crew in their early years, including James T. Kirk (Chris Pine), Spock (Zachary Quinto), and Nyota Uhura (Zoe Saldana), characters originally played by William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, and Nichelle Nichols, respectively. With some pivotal scenes in the "Star Trek" reboot taking place decades into the future, Nimoy starred in a key role as an older version of his character, who was dubbed Spock Prime.

Naturally, with Nimoy's high-profile turn in Abrams' "Star Trek" film, Shatner became vocal about not being included in the cast, claiming he wasn't even offered a cameo in the reboot. In a 2008 interview with AMC-TV's Sci-Fi Scanner Blog, Abrams explained why Shatner wasn't in the film. "It was very tricky. We actually had written a scene with him in it that was a flashback kind of thing, but the truth is, it didn't quite feel right," Abrams revealed. "The bigger thing was that he was very vocal that he didn't want to do a cameo. We tried desperately to put him in the movie, but he was making it very clear that he wanted the movie to focus on him significantly, which, frankly, he deserves."