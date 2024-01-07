Whatever Happened To Pashion Footwear After Shark Tank?

High heels may look fun to wear, but ask anyone who's donned this formal and fashionable style of footwear and they'll tell you a different story. As societal norms for women continue to evolve, one entrepreneur hopes to challenge pre-conceived notions of what high heels can be with her company Pashion Footwear. Pashion's flagship item is a convertible high heel that can be easily transformed into a flat shoe by twisting and removing the heel.

Founder Haley Pavone came up with Pashion Footwear after an unfortunate college incident. While out at a party one night, Pavone took off her heels so she could dance. As she was dancing, another woman accidentally stepped on her foot, driving her own heel clean through Pavone's toe. The painful injury inspired Pavone to find a solution that would allow her to dress fancily but still have an option for comfort. Working alongside expert shoe and industrial designers, Pavone perfected her concept and Pashion Footwear was born. She successfully raised $1.7 million from investor seed rounds, which allowed her to launch her product in 2019.

Things began looking up for the company even as the world entered troubling times. Pashion's sales rose 160% in 2020 while similar brands struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. The following year saw an even greater opportunity come Pavone's way as she was one of the lucky entrepreneurs to appear on the hit ABC series "Shark Tank."