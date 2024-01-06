Doctor Who Casts The Teletubbies' Po Star In The Most Charming Role

The BBC published a TikTok with Rachelle Beinhart dressed to the nines in her goblin costume. During the video interview, she admitted to another connection between her work on "Doctor Who" and her work on "Teletubbies," although not directly. After noting that her prosthetic makeup took approximately four hours to apply, the interviewer asked her if she was uncomfortable. She was, but Beinart answered the question with grace. "We can't take this off all day, so it is quite compressing," she said. "But it's not the worst I've had. It'll be nice to remove it for lunch, but it's not the end of the world."

One of the many dark "Teletubbies" facts that may crush your childhood is that those costumes are deceptively heavy and warm. In 2021, actor John Simmit told the Huffington Post that being inside a Teletubby costume was like drowning in one's own sweat. "We had to wear really ugly underwear like those old Western long johns, which was essentially a onesie, but it was so it could absorb the sweat," he said. "When we were out of costume, you'd have to turn your face the other way and speak to us at a distance because we were reeking and so sweaty you could wring us out."

Beinart didn't mention "Teletubbies" by name when she said that she'd had it worse, but she didn't need to. And if she can handle years of an alien sauna suit, then a few days trapped inside a goblin head must seem like a walk in the park.