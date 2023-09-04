Teletubbies: Who Plays Po? Meet The Incredible Women Behind The Red Teletubby

Pui Fan Lee is a British actor who accepted the role of Po almost immediately after graduating from drama school. According to a 2014 interview with Enfield Independent, the performer had no idea what she was getting into when she was hired for the production. "It was just one of those auditions I got sent to," said Fan Lee. "I could have been sent anywhere that day." She went on to describe the experience on set and inside the costume as being the most physically demanding job of her life.

And yet it didn't deter her love for the work because, as Enfield Independent notes, Fan Lee is credited for 365 episodes of "Teletubbies." It's worth mentioning that IMDb tallies a different numerical total, with the site claiming that Fan Lee only appeared in 227 episodes. It's possible that the 365 number includes all of her appearances in corollary media, like "Play With the Teletubbies," a video game released in 2000.

While she also performs in more mature media from time to time, Fan Lee continues to work in children's entertainment even to this day. She's spent the last decade working with CBeebies, a BBC free-to-air public broadcast that focuses on children's entertainment media. "The secret is genuinely being interested in the work," she told Enfield Independent. "If you have any type of cynicism kids see it in your eyes and it's really not worth it."