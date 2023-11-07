5 Dark Teletubbies Facts That May Crush Your Childhood

When discussing the Telletubbies' true size, you have to accept that if it means the actors inside the suits have enough room to do their jobs, then so be it. But that leads to another problem, though. Something that big must weigh a ton, and the Teletubbies are not stationary creatures. Can you imagine running and jumping and dancing in one of those things? It would be torture ... smelly, sweaty torture.

Original Dipsy talent John Simmit confirmed as much in a 2021 interview with the Huffington Post. After describing how strenuous a workout performing on "Teletubbies" was, he said, "We had to wear really ugly underwear like those old Western long johns ... [we wore them to] absorb the sweat. When we were out of costume, you'd have to turn your face the other way and speak to us at a distance because we were reeking and so sweaty you could wring us out."

Granted, Simmit likely had it worse off than the others because he made Dipsy dance every chance he got, but he didn't say "wring me out," he said "wring us out," which means that every single actor was sloshing around in a pool of their own sweat during the filming process. Doesn't seem like a mess Noo-Noo is equipped to handle, does it?