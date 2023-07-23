Black Widow Is Marvel's Newest Venom
Contains spoilers for upcoming issues of "Venom"
At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Comics rolled out what storylines were coming to the publisher throughout the end of the year and into 2024. One of the most notable announcements was Natasha Romanoff's Black Widow becoming the new Venom, with an upcoming arc in the current ongoing series making the longtime Avenger the new host of the deadly symbiote.
Many Avengers across the Multiverse have taken on a symbiote in both canon and non-canon stories. This includes everyone from Hulk (in "Absolute Carnage") to Thor (in "What If... The Alien Costume Had Possessed Spider-Man?"), and most famously, Spider-Man (in "Secret Wars"). Each of them has bonded with the alien lifeform, becoming different versions of Venom and other symbiotes.
In 2023, Black Widow will become the next Avenger to don the Venom symbiote. Marvel has shared a first look at Romanoff's new costume and suggested that her time in this role may last longer than readers might initially expect. For Black Widow, whose ongoing series ended earlier in 2022, her time as a symbiote represents a bold status quo change for the hero while adding to the mythos of Venom's connection to Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
Black Widow is getting a new costume as Venom
The solicit for "Venom" #23 by Torunn Grønbekk, Ken Lashley, Ramón F. Bachs, and Protobunker teases Marvel's symbiote family will grow larger while providing hints at its future in the universe. In Cafu's spoiler cover for the issue, Black Widow can be seen as the newest Venom with a red and black costume.
The story of Natasha Romanoff's symbiote transformation officially kicks off in "Venom" #26 by Grønbekk, Julius Ohta, Frank D'Armata, and Clayton Cowles. The cover art for this issue, also done by Cafu, depicts Romanoff fighting against the tendrils of the Venom symbiote as the alien creature tries to overtake her. Even though Black Widow loses the battle against the Venom symbiote, it's clear that she's not one to surrender without a fight.
After the shocking events of VENOM #23, NATASHA ROMANOFF, THE BLACK WIDOW, crosses paths with the symbiotes in a way that will leave them both changed FOREVER!
"Venom" #27 teases the debut of Black Widow as Marvel's new symbiote, with Romanoff battling the dark influence of Venom. The cover art provides the best glimpse at Black Widow's transformation, with the hero's long red hair flowing out of her symbiote suit. The hero keeps her iconic gauntlets, while her normal symbol gets a symbiote twist. All-in-all, it's a great look for the character and an exciting new version of Venom.
After the birth of an all-new symbiote, what familiar face will cross its path and become its first host?! And will that host be able to resist the symbiote's corrupting and violent influence? Perhaps the bigger question: Will the symbiote be able to survive THEIRS?!
Black Widow's future as Venom
While announcing Black Widow will become the newest Venom in the current "Venom" series later this year, Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski reportedly told fans at San Diego Comic-Con that the hero will don the mantle well into 2024. Considering Natasha Romanoff's Black Widow hasn't had all that much to do in the pages of Marvel Comics in current stories, taking the iconic hero in a bold new direction as Marvel's latest Venom gives the character a much-deserved spotlight after she's been somewhat sidelined by the publisher. It will be fascinating to see how Black Widow becomes Venom, what new abilities she might have after bonding with the creature, and whether her taking on the symbiote will impact Dylan Brock or other wielders of Venom.
Black Widow's time as Venom begins in "Venom" #23, which is in comic book stores on Wednesday, July 26. She takes on the role in a more official capacity in "Venom" #26 and #27, with those stories releasing in October and November 2023.