Black Widow Is Marvel's Newest Venom

Contains spoilers for upcoming issues of "Venom"

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Comics rolled out what storylines were coming to the publisher throughout the end of the year and into 2024. One of the most notable announcements was Natasha Romanoff's Black Widow becoming the new Venom, with an upcoming arc in the current ongoing series making the longtime Avenger the new host of the deadly symbiote.

Many Avengers across the Multiverse have taken on a symbiote in both canon and non-canon stories. This includes everyone from Hulk (in "Absolute Carnage") to Thor (in "What If... The Alien Costume Had Possessed Spider-Man?"), and most famously, Spider-Man (in "Secret Wars"). Each of them has bonded with the alien lifeform, becoming different versions of Venom and other symbiotes.

In 2023, Black Widow will become the next Avenger to don the Venom symbiote. Marvel has shared a first look at Romanoff's new costume and suggested that her time in this role may last longer than readers might initially expect. For Black Widow, whose ongoing series ended earlier in 2022, her time as a symbiote represents a bold status quo change for the hero while adding to the mythos of Venom's connection to Earth's Mightiest Heroes.