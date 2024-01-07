Jon Hamm Transforms Into X-Men Villain Mister Sinister In Cool Fan Art
Will Jon Hamm ever bless a comic book movie with his presence? If not, it's not for his lack of interest. A self-proclaimed fan of Marvel, Hamm came close to appearing in "The New Mutants" when he was in conversations to star as Mr. Sinister for a post-credit scene that never happened. Like any good bad guy, though, you can't keep a dream casting like that down. And thanks to some fantastic artwork from @skull101ify on Instagram, we've now got a good idea of what that could look like if Hamm did indeed turn Sinister.
With that signature red collar well and truly popped and his iconic crimson crystal gleaming, there's no mistaking Hamm for anything other than one of the X-Men's most formidable foes. @Skull101ify wrote, "Art by me! One thing I hope to see in the future is Jon Hamm finally being able to portray Mr Sinister!"
Unfortunately, there's been no sign of talks starting up again between Marvel and Hamm, even with whispers that the MCU's "X-Men" reboot may feature the iconic villain. That hasn't held back the hope of it happening, though, especially following rumors that Channing Tatum's Gambit will be in "Deadpool 3" after his turn as the card-throwing hero suffered a similar fate. "Since Channing Tatum is rumored to play Gambit, figured 'why not him too?!'" wrote the artist. It's certainly a dream worth keeping, but Hamm may now have his eye on a villain who could be set to appear elsewhere in the MCU.
Jon Hamm hopes for Doom in the MCU
Despite his disappointing experience with "The New Mutants," Jon Hamm still wants to find a home within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking to Screen Rant in late 2023, the former "Mad Men" star discussed how he'd still love to bring one of Marvel's characters to life. "Hopefully, whatever their plans are, they include me," Hamm said. "But if not, I know that they have a pretty deep bench of folks that are ready to be a part of those stories."
Hamm already has ideas about who he'd like to portray and has name-dropped one big bad in particular who regularly causes major issues in the comics. "There are certainly a lot of stories in the 'X-Men' world to be told. 'Fantastic Four' as well, [like] Doctor Doom," Hamm said. "There are so many great things out there. But yeah, I hope I get a chance. Who knows?"
The ruler of Latveria hasn't yet been scheduled to arrive in the MCU, and Kang is still expected to try and conquer the universe in future films despite Jonathan Majors being dropped from the role. In fact, one of the first names rumored to be Majors' replacement is "The Color Purple" star Colman Domingo, who, like Hamm, has expressed interest in being a villain before. If that slot gets filled as the Marvel Studios ship steadies itself once again, Hamm would be an excellent choice for Mr. Sinister, Doom, or, frankly, anyone who needs to look good in a cape or suit.