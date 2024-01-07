Jon Hamm Transforms Into X-Men Villain Mister Sinister In Cool Fan Art

Will Jon Hamm ever bless a comic book movie with his presence? If not, it's not for his lack of interest. A self-proclaimed fan of Marvel, Hamm came close to appearing in "The New Mutants" when he was in conversations to star as Mr. Sinister for a post-credit scene that never happened. Like any good bad guy, though, you can't keep a dream casting like that down. And thanks to some fantastic artwork from @‌skull101ify on Instagram, we've now got a good idea of what that could look like if Hamm did indeed turn Sinister.

With that signature red collar well and truly popped and his iconic crimson crystal gleaming, there's no mistaking Hamm for anything other than one of the X-Men's most formidable foes. @Skull101ify wrote, "Art by me! One thing I hope to see in the future is Jon Hamm finally being able to portray Mr Sinister!"

Unfortunately, there's been no sign of talks starting up again between Marvel and Hamm, even with whispers that the MCU's "X-Men" reboot may feature the iconic villain. That hasn't held back the hope of it happening, though, especially following rumors that Channing Tatum's Gambit will be in "Deadpool 3" after his turn as the card-throwing hero suffered a similar fate. "Since Channing Tatum is rumored to play Gambit, figured 'why not him too?!'" wrote the artist. It's certainly a dream worth keeping, but Hamm may now have his eye on a villain who could be set to appear elsewhere in the MCU.