What If...? Season 2's Iron Man Episode Was Almost Completely Different

"What If...?" returned from its two-year hiatus and promptly earned a Rotten Tomatoes score that set a 2023 record for Marvel Studios. Not many fans expected that, especially given how little promotion "What If...?" received in the weeks leading up to its second season premiere. Nonetheless, "What If...?" Season 2's use of fan-favorite Marvel villains and heroes, as well as its imaginative episodic storylines, made it a surprisingly welcome hit among both viewers and comic book readers.

Those same fans may be surprised to learn that one of the season's episodes was almost very different. Indeed, "What If...?" creator A.C. Bradley revealed that the season's fourth episode — titled "What If... Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?" — was originally supposed to be a love story revolving around Tony Stark and Pepper Potts that would have involved the former crossing paths with Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord.

As viewers will attest, the final version of the episode couldn't be further from a Tony-and-Pepper adventure. The memorable "What If...?" chapter instead follows Tony (voiced in the episode by Mick Wingert) as he ends up trapped on Sakaar following the Battle of New York in 2012. It's a wacky cosmic thrill ride that makes great use of several other Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, including The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and Gamora (voiced by Cynthia Kaye McWilliams).

Bradley, who also wrote the episode, rounded out her tweet about the "What If...?" Season 2 installment by noting, "Development changed things — for the better I think!"