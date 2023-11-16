What If...? Season 2 Reveals Return Of Fan-Favorite Marvel Villain After 9 Years

On November 15, Marvel debuted a trailer for Season 2 of "What If...?," its animated anthology series that spans alternate realities throughout the multiverse. Simultaneously, a poster for the upcoming season circulated on social media, including a post to the official Disney+ account on X, formerly known as Twitter. It highlights the various stories and characters audiences can expect to see, including someone who hasn't been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a while.

Among the various figures on this poster is the likeness of what appears to be fan-favorite "Iron Man 2" villain Justin Hammer. It's impossible to confirm whether or not this bespectacled man in a suit and red tie is definitively Hammer, but given his resemblance to Sam Rockwell, who played Justin Hammer in "Iron Man 2," it's a safe assumption.

The last time Hammer was mentioned in a Marvel Cinematic Universe property was in an episode of "Secret Invasion." As far as actual screen time, however, his absence has spanned nine years in total. That prior 2014 appearance was in a short included on the Blu-ray release of "Thor: The Dark World," titled "All Hail the King." In it, Rockwell reprises the role.