What If...? Season 2's Rotten Tomatoes Score Set A 2023 Marvel Record - But Does It Matter?

Following a turbulent year for Marvel's film and television projects, the studio got the Christmas present it's been hoping for with Season 2 of "What If?..." The animated anthology, which sees alternate timelines of major Marvel Cinematic Universe events play out within the multiverse, is one of the few Marvel shows to receive a second season following its Disney+ debut in 2021. And the wait seemed to be more than worth it for viewers.

"What If?..." Season 2 sports a hearty 92% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 83% audience rating. These numbers are pretty significant for Marvel this year, as the studio has not had it easy with critics as of late. While "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Loki" Season 2 were well-received with an 82% Tomatometer each, other projects such as "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"' (46%), "The Marvels" (61%), and "Secret Invasion" (53%), fared far worse. The latter series' finale, "Home," hit new lows for the MCU with its 7% score.

Thankfully, "What If?..." Season 2 has achieved the very opposite, becoming the MCU's highest-rated project of the year. Daily Beast critic Nick Schager praised the show for diverting from the hefty interconnected storytelling that has turned some viewers away from recent MCU entries, stating, "Witty repartee, swift and concussive super-combat, and inventive scenarios are this MCU spin-off's strengths, at its most confident and engaging when liberated from obligations to devise, and develop, its own intricate intertwined mythology." However, such an approach is not the only thing Marvel can learn from the critical success of "What If?..."