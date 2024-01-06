Bradley Cooper's 'Secret' Cloverfield Role Explained

The best film cameos are unexpected or unobtrusive, but since the latter seems impossible for everyone not named Joseph Gordon Levitt (he's got a gentleman's agreement with Rian Johnson to appear in all of the director's films in typically blink-and-you'll-miss-it roles), unexpected gets the job done nicely.

That adjective perfectly describes Bradley Cooper's role in "10 Cloverfield Lane." For those who don't recall seeing Cooper in Paramount Pictures' sci-fi horror thriller, that's because he never physically shows up. Only his voice is heard, and even that's brief as Cooper portrays Ben, Michelle's (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) ex-fiancé, who pleads with her to come back home at the start of the film.

According to director J.J. Abrams, he landed the Oscar-nominated actor for the cameo because of a friendship that began when the two worked together on ABC's "Alias." In 2016, Abrams told Entertainment Tonight, "When we were working on ['10 Cloverfield Lane'], I wanted ... to make sure we had a voice [for Ben] that we loved. We were just talking about who would be that great voice and so I asked, 'What if it was Bradley?' I texted Bradley and I asked him if he was interested in doing this, and he as the sweetheart he is texted back and said, 'You know whatever you want.'"