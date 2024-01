Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Bradley Cooper's 'Secret' Cloverfield Role Explained

The best film cameos are unexpected or unobtrusive, but since the latter seems impossible for everyone not named Joseph Gordon Levitt (he's got a gentleman's agreement with Rian Johnson to appear in all of the director's films in typically blink-and-you'll-miss-it roles), unexpected gets the job done nicely.

That adjective perfectly describes Bradley Cooper's role in "10 Cloverfield Lane." For those who don't recall seeing Cooper in Paramount Pictures' sci-fi horror thriller, that's because he never physically shows up. Only his voice is heard, and even that's brief as Cooper portrays Ben, Michelle's (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) ex-fiancé, who pleads with her to come back home at the start of the film.

According to director J.J. Abrams, he landed the Oscar-nominated actor for the cameo because of a friendship that began when the two worked together on ABC's "Alias." In 2016, Abrams told Entertainment Tonight, "When we were working on ['10 Cloverfield Lane'], I wanted ... to make sure we had a voice [for Ben] that we loved. We were just talking about who would be that great voice and so I asked, 'What if it was Bradley?' I texted Bradley and I asked him if he was interested in doing this, and he as the sweetheart he is texted back and said, 'You know whatever you want.'"