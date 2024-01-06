Yellowstone Rumor: Matthew McConaughey Makes Huge Demand To Replace Kevin Costner

The production of "Yellowstone" has been filled with as much drama as the saga of the Duttons itself. While Kevin Costner may be leaving early due to scheduling issues and creative differences, things seemed to be getting back on track with a new "Yellowstone" spin-off, tentatively titled "2024," that would star Matthew McConaughey in the lead role. Unfortunately, there are troubles with that show that could further derail the franchise.

Radar Online reported on a rumor that McConaughey and producers are having trouble reaching an agreement for him to headline the upcoming series. An insider told the National Enquirer, "Matthew and his team know he's the number one creative choice for the post-Kevin version of 'Yellowstone' that's being planned, but Paramount is dragging its feet on his $2.5 million per episode asking price — and there's a real possibility Matthew will just move on."

It's a hefty price tag, but McConaughey is an A-list star who won an Academy Award for "Dallas Buyers Club." Sources also suggest the actor is hesitant because starring in a show like this would mean he'd have to scale back on movies. As the report is still a rumor, it's worth taking it with a grain of salt, but it certainly wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility. Regardless, it doesn't look good for the show that's been a monster when it comes to ratings.