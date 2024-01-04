Marvel Rumor: The Bear's Ayo Edebiri Role In Thunderbolts Movie Explained
Clouds are starting to loom over "Thunderbolts," which will introduce Marvel's equivalent of DC's Suicide Squad in their approach to duty and the general act of heroism. Unfortunately, they are now without a target following the news that Steven Yeun has reportedly exited "Thunderbolts" thanks to that regular dastardly foe of films known as scheduling conflicts. Worry not, though, because as the search reignites for a new Sentry, rumors elsewhere suggest that some top-class casting has been made in another area of the film. While this character might not pack as much of a punch in comparison to the unhinged Robert Reynolds, she could still cause some issues given the company she'll be keeping in the upcoming adaptation.
According to Hollywood Insider CanWeGetSomeToast?, Ayo Edebiri of "The Bear" has been cast as Erin, an all-new character created for the Marvel Cinematic Universe who works as the assistant to shady enhanced person wrangler Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). "Erin is known for her exceptional job performance, often surprising Valentina with her efficiency and effectiveness," they shared in an Instagram post behind a paywall. It will undoubtedly make for an exciting partnership that could act as a twisted replacement for the one that is broken during the events of "Secret Invasion." The difference is that this double act could cause more harm than good in the grander scheme of things.
Fury and Hill are out, so might Fontaine and Erin be in with Thunderbolts?
Most of the superpowered events happening in the MCU have historically been monitored by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). Of course, with SHIELD in tatters and Fury's second-in-command dead, it would make sense for a brand-new partnership to take over this responsibility, and there's every chance the contessa and her assistant might be it. Between her role on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and her appearance at the end of "Black Widow," Fontaine is giving off the same vibe as our favorite spy, so Erin could just as quickly be her Hill-like backup when things go sour.
On the other hand, given that Fontaine's methods are so shady she puts even Fury to shame, it's a safe bet that she draws a similar crowd of people who are just as untrustworthy. With that in mind, is there a chance that Erin could double-cross her at some point in "Thunderbolts"? Taking on a talent like Ayo Edebiri for the role suggests that, hopefully, Erin isn't just some lackey for Fontaine to order around during her daily to-do list of hatching schemes and blackmailing powerful figures. It'd be nice to see her grow into a prominent player in the MCU's shadier areas, even if she has to stab Fontaine in the back to do so.