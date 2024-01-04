Marvel Rumor: The Bear's Ayo Edebiri Role In Thunderbolts Movie Explained

Clouds are starting to loom over "Thunderbolts," which will introduce Marvel's equivalent of DC's Suicide Squad in their approach to duty and the general act of heroism. Unfortunately, they are now without a target following the news that Steven Yeun has reportedly exited "Thunderbolts" thanks to that regular dastardly foe of films known as scheduling conflicts. Worry not, though, because as the search reignites for a new Sentry, rumors elsewhere suggest that some top-class casting has been made in another area of the film. While this character might not pack as much of a punch in comparison to the unhinged Robert Reynolds, she could still cause some issues given the company she'll be keeping in the upcoming adaptation.

According to Hollywood Insider CanWeGetSomeToast?, Ayo Edebiri of "The Bear" has been cast as Erin, an all-new character created for the Marvel Cinematic Universe who works as the assistant to shady enhanced person wrangler Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). "Erin is known for her exceptional job performance, often surprising Valentina with her efficiency and effectiveness," they shared in an Instagram post behind a paywall. It will undoubtedly make for an exciting partnership that could act as a twisted replacement for the one that is broken during the events of "Secret Invasion." The difference is that this double act could cause more harm than good in the grander scheme of things.