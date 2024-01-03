Donald Trump Is A Power-Hungry Criminal In This Superhero TV Show You Likely Forgot

Donald Trump is many things — a real estate mogul, a former president, and an actor specializing in bit parts. Everyone remembers his infamous cameo in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," which he insists he didn't bully his way into. Reality TV appearances on "The Apprentice" notwithstanding, Trump can also be seen in "Zoolander," "The Drew Carey Show," and "NightMan." If it's your first time hearing about that last credit, you're not alone.

Sadly, "NightMan" isn't an adaptation of Charlie Day's musical from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." It was a short-lived superhero television show based on a series from Malibu Comics that followed the excellently named Johnny Domino (Matt McColm), a San Francisco jazz musician who develops the ability to pick up on evil frequencies after getting struck by lightning. Other than being able to telepathically pick up on nefarious tendencies, he didn't have any other powers but made do with random gadgets, such as a mask lens that fires lasers.

Trump's cameo came in the Season 1 episode "Face to Face," in which the bad guy receives plastic surgery allowing him to modify his appearance to resemble anyone else's. At one point, the antagonist morphs to look like Donald Trump. And yes, the morphing sequence is terrible in the most delightfully '90s way imaginable.