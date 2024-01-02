The 'Trump Smells' Commercial Explained

You may have seen a rather unusual commercial pop up lately. The ad hails from The Lincoln Project, a political action committee primarily comprised of moderate Republicans who oppose policies and beliefs espoused by former President Donald Trump and politicians similar to him. It depicts various images of smelly items, from moldy cheese to feces, while playing audio from people like Kathy Griffin talking about how much Trump literally stinks. It may seem a bit random, but it didn't materialize out of nowhere.

The origins of the "Trump Smells" commercial lay with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican congressman from Illinois. The post reads, "I'm genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven't talked about the odor. It's truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can." It seems The Lincoln Project wanted to capitalize on the trending topic with a quick ad that's bound to ruffle Trump's feathers.

A spokesperson for Trump lashed out at Kinzinger to The Independent with the following mature statement, "Adam Kinzinger farted on live TV and is an unemployed fraud." We wouldn't have expected anything less. The real question is whether Trump's alleged pungent odor will make its way into the upcoming film about the businessman-turned-president, "The Student," starring Sebastian Stan.