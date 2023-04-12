The Big Bang Theory: Another Series In The Works At Max

Bazinga. "The Big Bang Theory" is returning to television... kind of.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and several other outlets, during a press event for tons of different Warner Bros. properties, it was announced that Max — the artist formerly known as HBO Max — will be home to a brand new "Big Bang Theory" spin-off, and original creator Chuck Lorre, who created the original for CBS, will be involved. Max has been the exclusive streaming home of "TBBT" for a while now, so this doesn't come as a shock; whether or not there's more ground to cover in the Big Bang Theory Cinematic Universe is a question, though.

Whatever this show will cover is up in the air, and Lorre and his team are remaining tight-lipped — but back in 2019, he did tell THR he was open to spin-offs. "Truthfully, the reason for a spinoff is economics, and that's not the reason to do a show," Lorre said then. "You should do a show because you have something you really love and you want to do it. Economics follow passion. If you start with economics ... well, sh**, become a network executive."