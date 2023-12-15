Star Wars: A Controversial Kylo Ren Story Wasn't Always Planned Admits Adam Driver

The Kylo Ren that Adam Driver signed up to play in the Star Wars sequel trilogy wasn't the character Kylo Ren became in the final film in the series.

In director J.J. Abrams' "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens," Driver's villain is revealed to be former Ben Solo — the estranged son of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) — who went astray while being trained by Leia's Jedi twin brother, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi" sheds light on Kylo's backstory, depicting Luke's moment of weakness that spurred his nephew's turn to the dark side. During the trilogy's final installment, Ben comes back to the light side and joins Rey (Daisy Ridley) in her fight against Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).

During an interview with the eponymous host of "The Rich Eisen Show," Driver explained that it was his initial understanding he would remain an antagonist, with Kylo's path being the inverse of his Sith Lord grandfather, Darth Vader. That had changed when "Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker" entered development.

"I had an overall arc in mind that [J.J. Abrams] wanted to do. His idea was that [Kylo's] journey was the opposite journey of Vader, where Vader starts the most confident and the most committed to the dark side," the actor said. "And then, by the last movie, he's the most vulnerable and weak. He wanted to start with the opposite. [Kylo Ren] was the most confused and vulnerable, and by the end of the three movies, he would be the most committed to the dark side."