The Curse Of Oak Island: The Mystery Of 'Aladdin's Cave' Explained

Many discoveries have been made and holes dug throughout the 11 seasons of History's popular "The Curse of Oak Island," but none more mysterious than an underground cache that has been affectionately dubbed "Aladdin's Cave."

Aladdin's Cave was discovered on Oak Island almost a year prior. In the premiere episode of Season 11, it is teased that later in the season scientists on the "Oak Island" team would use sonar tech to uncover a unique area below the money pit area, about 230 feet underground. Due to the presence of wood in the area, the crew speculates that the anomaly could be a man-made structure with a chamber containing some sort of treasure.

"That makes the cave even that much more important," a team member said in a voice-over interview. "We are not leaving this island without having a go at this Aladdin's cave. I want to know what this thing is."

The term "Aladdin's Cave" may bring to mind Disney's 1992 animated movie "Aladdin," which sees the titular character trapped underneath the desert in a cave full of treasure. However, the Disney film is adapted from a Middle Eastern folk tale, and the first known use of the term Aladdin's Cave was possibly in the 1850s. The term is meant to describe a place containing a vast collection of unusual objects.