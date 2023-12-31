One Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Doesn't Want To Return To Marvel (For A Good Reason)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is growing so quickly and so vastly that it should be retitled the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. Not even the studios' decision to drop Jonathon Majors as Kang can slow the cosmic franchise down. With that growth comes the introduction of new characters and the return of old favorites, including some from otherwise closed chapters, i.e. Black Bolt (Anson Mount) from the canceled ABC television series "The Inhumans" appearing in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Now, other former Marvel talents are expressing their interest — or lack thereof — in the MCU's future.

During a 2023 interview with ComicBookMovie.com, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, who starred in ABC's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez, said she did not intend to return because her time with the superhero world was everything she could have hoped for already. While she expressed how important the character and the series was for her, she also admitted how eager she was to step away from franchises. "I want to do a lot of indies. I want to do stuff that does craft work. I didn't become an actress to be famous or make money and feel like, sometimes, those big franchise movies just turn into that. They can really lock you up as an actor with just those types of characters ... I had five years of doing a superhero. That's enough for me," Cordova-Buckley explained. "Someone else can take it over now. I'm profoundly grateful. It was perfect for me. It's like that relationship you finish off beautifully and is everything it could have ever been."