The Acolyte: Rumored Details About New Star Wars Series Tease Characters And Plot

Fans might be turning to the Dark Side with the news that the return of "Andor" has been delayed, but there's still a little hope that 2024 will be a good year for "Star Wars." Besides the family-friendly series, "The Skeleton Crew," there's also the mysterious and massively hype-worthy series, "The Acolyte," taking us back to the early days of the Jedi and the Sith. Until now, details regarding the show have been slim, with the only assurance being that we'll see more lightsabers on display than a "Star Wars: Celebration" panel. Thanks to some signature scooping from DanielRPK, significant story details have come out regarding Amandla Stenberg's place in the galaxy far away and that she'll be putting twice as much work in as some of the rest of the cast involved.

According to DanielRPK on Patreon, Stenberg will play twin sisters born within the Sith, and both plan to play a part in the future of the Dark Side of the Force. According to RPK's source, the show spends some time on the twins' childhood, where they will be played by separate actors, Leah and Lauren Brady. From there, things go all "Sith-ter Sith-ter" when the two grow up and apart with their adult versions, both played by Stenberg.

The Sith-based sisters will be set on a mission to kill a legendary Jedi, played by Carrie-Anne Moss. Details surrounding the target tracking in the trailer were shown to fans at the Star Wars Celebration in 2024.