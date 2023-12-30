The Acolyte: Rumored Details About New Star Wars Series Tease Characters And Plot
Fans might be turning to the Dark Side with the news that the return of "Andor" has been delayed, but there's still a little hope that 2024 will be a good year for "Star Wars." Besides the family-friendly series, "The Skeleton Crew," there's also the mysterious and massively hype-worthy series, "The Acolyte," taking us back to the early days of the Jedi and the Sith. Until now, details regarding the show have been slim, with the only assurance being that we'll see more lightsabers on display than a "Star Wars: Celebration" panel. Thanks to some signature scooping from DanielRPK, significant story details have come out regarding Amandla Stenberg's place in the galaxy far away and that she'll be putting twice as much work in as some of the rest of the cast involved.
According to DanielRPK on Patreon, Stenberg will play twin sisters born within the Sith, and both plan to play a part in the future of the Dark Side of the Force. According to RPK's source, the show spends some time on the twins' childhood, where they will be played by separate actors, Leah and Lauren Brady. From there, things go all "Sith-ter Sith-ter" when the two grow up and apart with their adult versions, both played by Stenberg.
The Sith-based sisters will be set on a mission to kill a legendary Jedi, played by Carrie-Anne Moss. Details surrounding the target tracking in the trailer were shown to fans at the Star Wars Celebration in 2024.
Carrie-Anne Moss is a Jedi Master and Manny Jacinto is in a very bad place in The Acolyte
The first footage revealed of "The Acolyte" for its 2024 debut showed Lee Jung-Jae passing some pearls of wisdom onto younglings as we saw flickers of a force-wielding Carrie-Anne Moss defending herself against a masked attacker. It turns out that this attacker, if RPK's source is correct, is actually Amandla Stenberg's Sith alter-ego. The character resorts to getting the job done via hand-to-hand combat, given that her target is strong with the Force, but doesn't use a lightsaber. Between this and the trailer shown at the Star Wars Celebration, there's no confirmation if Stenberg accomplishes her mission, but it's safe to say Moss' seasoned warrior isn't going down without a fight.
The show's lead will have her work cut out for her as two conflicting characters on both sides of the Force. She won't be the only one doing some heavy lifting in her performance, though, as RPK also revealed that "The Good Place" star Manny Jacinto will have an unnamed dual role, which will see him with dual personalities — one good and one bad. With all these duplicitous moving parts and lengthy Jedi vs Sith battles in between, it's clear that "The Acolyte" will be giving us something we've rarely seen in the live-action "Star Wars" universe. We can only wait and see how this all pans out when the show arrives on Disney+ sometime in 2024.