Disney Confirms 2024 Star Wars TV Shows Slate - But It's Bad News For Andor Fans

It appears that the force sadly won't be with "Andor" going into the new year.

Disney+ and Lucasfilm have revealed the "Star Wars" shows set to hit the streamer in 2024. Fans of the enduring franchise have plenty to look forward to with both new and returning series on the slate. Two live-action shows will be making their debut, with the Republic era-set "Star Wars: The Acolyte" and the coming-of-age focused "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" both confirmed for 2024. Meanwhile, animation fans will see "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" come back for Season 2 alongside Season 3 of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch."

But for many fans, one series is sadly missing from this lineup: "Andor." Following the critical and fan acclaim of its 1st season, "Andor" was set to premiere Season 2 in August 2024, with the team announcing that they were halfway through shooting in April 2023. However, filming was halted as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes commenced over the summer.

Thankfully, with both strikes coming to an end by November, many productions are revving back up. While no official word has come out since regarding the state of "Andor" Season 2, it appears that it will likely not be ready to debut until 2025. But the wait may be well worth it.