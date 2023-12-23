Disney Confirms 2024 Star Wars TV Shows Slate - But It's Bad News For Andor Fans
It appears that the force sadly won't be with "Andor" going into the new year.
Disney+ and Lucasfilm have revealed the "Star Wars" shows set to hit the streamer in 2024. Fans of the enduring franchise have plenty to look forward to with both new and returning series on the slate. Two live-action shows will be making their debut, with the Republic era-set "Star Wars: The Acolyte" and the coming-of-age focused "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" both confirmed for 2024. Meanwhile, animation fans will see "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" come back for Season 2 alongside Season 3 of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch."
But for many fans, one series is sadly missing from this lineup: "Andor." Following the critical and fan acclaim of its 1st season, "Andor" was set to premiere Season 2 in August 2024, with the team announcing that they were halfway through shooting in April 2023. However, filming was halted as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes commenced over the summer.
Thankfully, with both strikes coming to an end by November, many productions are revving back up. While no official word has come out since regarding the state of "Andor" Season 2, it appears that it will likely not be ready to debut until 2025. But the wait may be well worth it.
Season 2 will challenge audiences in a good way, according to Diego Luna
The "Andor" Season 2 delay is bound to be disappointing to fans who are thrilled to see how the "Star Wars" show leads into the events of 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." If the team behind the series has anything to say about it, the upcoming season will blow expectations out of the water.
In an interview with Collider at this year's "Star Wars" Celebration event in April, Cassian Andor actor Diego Luna was asked about his thoughts on the writing of Season 2. The Golden Globe nominee believes fans are in for a surprise. "It takes risks, we are not repeating what happened in Season 1," Luna said. "Structurally it has changed, you know. Now each block is a year and then there's a jump between each block. And there's a lot that you'll see and a lot that you won't see and it's quite interesting. It's risky and it's going to be challenging for audiences in a good way."
Such compelling storytelling can't exist without a powerhouse storyteller at the helm. Series creator and "Rogue One" co-writer Tony Gilroy more than impressed Luna with what he achieved on "Andor" Season 2. The actor continued, "Tony [Gilroy] keeps raising the bar, you know, and that's the beautiful thing of working with someone that cares so much about what he does. I would say that it brings the best out of everyone around."
It will be some time before "Andor" returns to Disney+, but if the extra cooking time results in a perfect dish, fans are more than happy to wait.