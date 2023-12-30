Logan's Dafne Keen Suits Up As X-23 In Stunning Deadpool 3 Fan Art
In "Logan," one of the final films in the 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) "X-Men" franchise, audiences witness Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) at his lowest point. His fellow mutants are all but extinct, he has to care for a declining Professor Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart), and his adamantium skeleton is slowly poisoning him. One of the only bright spots in his life is Laura (Dafne Keen), his biological daughter, whom he fights to his last breath to defend from the nefarious organization that created her, Alkali-Transigen.
In the pages of Marvel Comics, the adult Laura — full name Laura Kinney — goes by the moniker X-23 and operates on such teams as the X-Men and X-Force. She even dons an appropriately Wolverine-esque costume for much of her run. Thanks to artist @arifinity_, fans don't have to wonder what the movie version of Laura's supersuit could look like. Over on Instagram, they mocked up images of her wearing outfits inspired by her comic counterpart in both X-Men and X-Force colors. Another post even gives her a very Wolverine-like mask to top it all off.
These pieces of art come in response to rumors that Laura could be up for a cinematic return via "Deadpool 3." If this is the case, there's a good chance fans could see her don a heavily Marvel Comics-inspired costume.
If Laura appears in Deadpool 3, odds are she'll do so in a comic-inspired outfit
The work done to put Dafne Keen's Laura in a comic-accurate costume by @arifinity_ is nothing short of stunning. It goes a long way in showing how cool her take on the character could've looked had she gotten the chance to suit up properly in "Logan." Assuming the rumors are true and Laura will indeed appear in "Deadpool 3," it stands to reason fans will get to see her wear a proper superhero outfit. If she does, odds are it'll be pretty close to this comic-inspired artwork, considering the visual direction of the film.
Based on what little has made it to the public regarding "Deadpool 3" so far, it seems the film is rectifying the mistakes of the past when it comes to live-action X-Men costuming. For too long, Fox's X-Men donned costumes that shied away from the source material, with the team's members infamously wearing shiny black leather for their first big-screen trilogy. For the third "Deadpool" movie, fans can expect a brightened red suit for Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool. More notably, it has come to light that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will don a comic-inspired blue and yellow suit — a revelation that promptly broke X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
All of this is to say that if Laura does return for "Deadpool 3" and is up for a costume upgrade, it's almost a given that the minds behind the feature will ensure she follows in her father's footsteps and look like she stepped right off the page.