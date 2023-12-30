Logan's Dafne Keen Suits Up As X-23 In Stunning Deadpool 3 Fan Art

In "Logan," one of the final films in the 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) "X-Men" franchise, audiences witness Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) at his lowest point. His fellow mutants are all but extinct, he has to care for a declining Professor Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart), and his adamantium skeleton is slowly poisoning him. One of the only bright spots in his life is Laura (Dafne Keen), his biological daughter, whom he fights to his last breath to defend from the nefarious organization that created her, Alkali-Transigen.

In the pages of Marvel Comics, the adult Laura — full name Laura Kinney — goes by the moniker X-23 and operates on such teams as the X-Men and X-Force. She even dons an appropriately Wolverine-esque costume for much of her run. Thanks to artist @arifinity_, fans don't have to wonder what the movie version of Laura's supersuit could look like. Over on Instagram, they mocked up images of her wearing outfits inspired by her comic counterpart in both X-Men and X-Force colors. Another post even gives her a very Wolverine-like mask to top it all off.

These pieces of art come in response to rumors that Laura could be up for a cinematic return via "Deadpool 3." If this is the case, there's a good chance fans could see her don a heavily Marvel Comics-inspired costume.