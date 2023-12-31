Reacher Season 2 Nods To Alan Ritchson's Aquaman - But Only Smallville Fans Got It

Alan Ritchson certainly has the body to play hulking Jack Reacher on the Amazon Prime Video series "Reacher." That physique has also been well-utilized in superhero properties, such as his roles as Hank Hall, aka Hawk, on "Titans" and Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, on "Smallville." The latter role even got a brief reference on "Reacher" Season 2, Episode 5 — "Burial."

As the episode title suggests, a funeral takes place for Calvin Franz (Luke Bilyk). At this event, Detective Guy Russo (Domenick Lombardozzi) attempts to console Calvin's son by handing him a superhero action figure named Shock Ranger. In the process, Guy talks about his favorite hero: "When I was a kid, I had Aquaman. I thought it was so cool how he could talk to fish 'cause I wanted to talk to my dog." The exchange takes place as Reacher looks on, and it appears to be a transparent nod to one of Ritchson's previous credits.

Reacher confronts Guy after the fact for giving a toy to a grieving child. Maybe he's just upset Guy didn't give the kid an Aquaman action figure. But while Reacher was irate, "Smallville" fans were likely delighted at the Easter egg and the reminder that Ritchson has been playing action heroes for a while now.