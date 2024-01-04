The Worst Episode Of The Frasier Reboot According To IMDb
The 2023 "Frasier" revival seems to have succeeded to the extent its producers at CBS Studios hoped, given that Frasier Crane actor Kelsey Grammer has already teased plans for a Season 2. Its success isn't unqualified, however. For instance, ratings on Rotten Tomatoes are divided for the 2023 "Frasier" series, split almost evenly between positive and negative critical reviews — though its audience score is predominately favorable. On IMDb, meanwhile, user ratings for individual episodes average out to about 7.3. That said, two particular episodes are rated significantly below this average.
The two episodes with scores under 7.0 are Episode 3, titled "First Class," and Episode 8, titled "The B Story." The latter sits at a 6.8, whereas the former holds a 6.7 rating. It's "First Class," then, that IMDB users have determined to be the worst episode of Season 1 of the "Frasier" revival.
Like Rotten Tomatoes reviewer scores for the series, IMDb user reviews are split, featuring perfect 10s and sub-5s. One negative review, by user stugood-07006, sums up some opinions shared by some of the episode's critics. It describes the episode as cringey and hypocritical — the latter point referring to the fact that it seems to argue against so-called fluff while amounting to what might be considered a mere silly diversion by its conclusion.
Opinions about Episode 3 of the Frasier revival are mixed
In the lowest, 3-star review for "First Class," IMDb user kyrenaika also pointed out the episode's perhaps ironic indictment of fluff material. "Sad to see that such a great program has devolved into an empty husk of its former self," they wrote.
User jameswyattranks was not quite as negative, but titled their 6-star review "A Little Disappointing." They found its content similar to Season 1, Episode 9 of the original "Frasier," which is titled "Selling Out," and similarly revolves around Frasier Crane struggling with the prospect of compromising his values.
Meanwhile, coflaky also compared the episode to the original run of "Frasier," but floated this comparison as a good thing, awarding it a perfect score. In another positive review, josephpdiianni argued that it was the best of the show's opening trio of episodes. "Every episode has gotten better and better! The cast has really seemed to hit their comedic stride by this point," they wrote.
While opinions may not be entirely negative, a sizable enough contingent of the IMDb fanbase thought poorly of the episode nevertheless. This prevailing sentiment earned "First Class" its spot as the worst-reviewed episode of the "Frasier" reboot as of Season 1's conclusion.