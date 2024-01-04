The Worst Episode Of The Frasier Reboot According To IMDb

The 2023 "Frasier" revival seems to have succeeded to the extent its producers at CBS Studios hoped, given that Frasier Crane actor Kelsey Grammer has already teased plans for a Season 2. Its success isn't unqualified, however. For instance, ratings on Rotten Tomatoes are divided for the 2023 "Frasier" series, split almost evenly between positive and negative critical reviews — though its audience score is predominately favorable. On IMDb, meanwhile, user ratings for individual episodes average out to about 7.3. That said, two particular episodes are rated significantly below this average.

The two episodes with scores under 7.0 are Episode 3, titled "First Class," and Episode 8, titled "The B Story." The latter sits at a 6.8, whereas the former holds a 6.7 rating. It's "First Class," then, that IMDB users have determined to be the worst episode of Season 1 of the "Frasier" revival.

Like Rotten Tomatoes reviewer scores for the series, IMDb user reviews are split, featuring perfect 10s and sub-5s. One negative review, by user stugood-07006, sums up some opinions shared by some of the episode's critics. It describes the episode as cringey and hypocritical — the latter point referring to the fact that it seems to argue against so-called fluff while amounting to what might be considered a mere silly diversion by its conclusion.