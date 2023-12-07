Frasier's (2023) Rotten Tomatoes Ratings Are Very Divided

With critical opinion split nearly right down the middle on the "Frasier" revival, reviews run the gamut in terms of what critics think the series does right — and what it gets wrong.

On the positive front, various critics have praised the new "Frasier" series for recapturing the warmth of the original sitcom, even if it doesn't do anything too remarkable. "It's not breaking any new ground, but this reboot stays true to what made 'Frasier' popular and funny, and manages to age the character and his concerns without jumping the shark," Nick Curtis of The Standard wrote. AV Club's Kayleigh Dray similarly characterized the series as a comfortable watch, saying, "Once you stop thinking about it all too hard — and once you stop asking difficult questions — everything starts to feel a lot more enjoyable."

On the opposite side of the fence, negative reviews of the "Frasier" reboot find it to be a pale imitation of what came before. "The audience whoop with every reference to the original 'Frasier' and its predecessor 'Cheers,' but it only serves to emphasize what the show now lacks," Jake Wilson of The Age opined. Others noted that the show is suffering from missing characters, like Frasier's brother Niles Crane. "When Frasier isn't on screen, the show feels like a below-average sitcom — there's no hook to it, nothing that makes these characters spring to life like Niles, Martin, and Daphne did decades ago," Ben Travers of IndieWire wrote.