Reacher's Alan Ritchson Replaces Zachary Levi As Shazam In Surreal DCU Fanart

The DC Extended Universe has had its fair share of casting controversies, but many fans agree that one of the highlights from this era of DC's film efforts was Zachary Levi's performance as Shazam. Appearing in both "Shazam!" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," Levi turned the superpowered alter ego of Asher Angel's Billy Batson into a fan-favorite through his cheery demeanor and his plethora of wisecracks.

For fans most familiar with Shazam through Levi's iteration, it might be hard to imagine another actor donning the golden boots. After all, Levi is the only other actor to have portrayed the role in live-action since Tom Tyler's iteration for the 1941 film serial "Adventures of Captain Marvel." However, one particular piece of fan art visualizes a bizarre alternate reality where a certain "Reacher" star played the hero instead of Levi.

On their Instagram account, fan artist @21xfour made a collaboration post with fan account @homeofdcu, which includes a mock-up of actor Alan Ritchson wearing the Shazam outfit from the DCEU. While seeing Ritchson's visage in the suit instead of Levi may feel rather uncanny at first, the image makes a compelling case for the actor being a suitable candidate (pun intended) for the role.