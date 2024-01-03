Yellowstone: The Real Reason Kevin Costner Changed His Voice For John Dutton

As the wait for Season 5, Part 2 of "Yellowstone" continues to intensify, fans of Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western are saddling up to see how the show's patriarch, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), finally bites the dust. This is because not only is the upcoming batch of episodes meant to be the last ride for the popular series but also because of behind-the-scenes drama between Costner and Paramount.

While we can't tell you precisely when or how the central character of "Yellowstone" will be killed off, we can offer a bit of insight into how Costner's characterization of John came to be. The actor spoke about the gruff voice he uses for John in an interview with "Good Morning America," except he was actually talking about voicing ... a dog.

That's right, John Dutton shares a voice with the dog Enzo, who narrates the 2019 film, "The Art of Racing in the Rain." It can be heard in the clip and is indistinguishable from the senior Dutton's cadence. Of the voice and how it came to be, however, Costner simply explained that he doesn't really like his own voice. "That's why you're trying to invent voices all the time because you don't like your own," he admitted.