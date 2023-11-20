Yellowstone: Who Shot Kevin Costner's John Dutton?

Jamie Dutton faces quite a bombshell in Season 3 of "Yellowstone" when he finds out that he's adopted. Suddenly, all of the years of cold, outsider treatment that he's received from Beth and John make much more sense, and he begins to resent his adopted family even more.

Still, Jamie was completely unaware of the attacks before they occurred in the Season 3 finale. As for why Garrett tried to pull the trigger on Kayce, Beth, and John, well, that starts to make a bit more sense when you examine who he is. Garrett went to jail for killing his wife in "Yellowstone," and despite his side of things adding more layers to this crime, it's still clear that this is a man who is willing to kill if and when he deems it necessary.

Though Jamie also has this trait, he's not capable of being this cold about it. The adopted Dutton weeps and panics after he accidentally murders a reporter earlier on in the series, and it's fairly obvious that even if Jamie went after Beth and John, he would never go after Kayce, who has always treated him fairly and with love.

All the same, these actions go on to widen the rift between John, Beth, and Jamie until Jamie has finally become the villain that his adopted family said he was in Season 5, Part 1 of "Yellowstone." Whether it will be him behind the next Dutton assassination attempts will remain to be seen when the series returns with Season 5, Part 2, likely in late 2024.